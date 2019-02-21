The motor industry will be well represented at Cornwall Business Show 2019, which takes place at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre on March 14.

Whether you’re looking to buy a new van for your tools and materials or running a whole fleet of lease vehicles for a larger company, there will be a wide range of people for you to talk to.

At the show will be private and commercial vehicles, vehicles for sale and to lease, a full range of petrol, diesel and electric cars and vans – even rental vehicles.

Westcountry dealer Snows will be focusing on some of the vehicles from its Mercedes-Benz Van Centre in Exeter, particularly the Vito Sport and the X-Class V6 pick-up.

Snows’ marketing manager Christelle Johnstone said: “Mercedes-Benz has crafted a range of vans that are easy to personalise, so every business can find the model that perfectly suits their needs. Whether you want a compact van like the Citan, a large workhorse such as the Sprinter, or a pick-up truck like the X-Class, you are sure to find what you’re looking for. Most of the models also come in different lengths and wheelbase options. From panel and crew vans to more luxurious models and minibuses, all the models have a choice of variations to make them an asset to your company.

“With a series of competitive finance options on offer, we are confident that every business can drive Mercedes Benz vans.”

Members from the team at the Vospers Truro Van Centre will be there. They will be showcasing the Ford Transit range, including the new Courier, new Connect, new Custom and the Ford Ranger. The team will also take the opportunity to showcase models from the Fiat Professional range of commercial vehicles.

Summercourt company, Merlin Vehicle Rental, will also be exhibiting. Sam Ryder, from the firm, said they were looking forward to meeting lots of people at the show: “Whether you are moving office, transporting people, freight or foodstuffs, we have the right van or car for the job. You can choose from a great range of new vehicles, including tippers, minibuses and trucks. All of our hire vans and cars are kept in perfect working order and come fully valeted, without hidden charges.”

Merlin will display a selection from its rental vehicles at the show, which range from city cars to SUVs, executive cars and all sizes of van up to 3.5 tonne Luton box vans.

Also exhibiting at the show will be West End Motors, and Mercedes-Benz of Truro.

The show’s MD, Andrew Weaver, said: “I’m pleased that there will be a variety of motor dealers for people to meet at the show. Everybody has different tastes and other criteria that govern their choices when it comes to buying or leasing vehicles for their businesses, so I hope there will be genuinely something for everybody.”

Those who would like to know more about the show can request an information pack via the website, at www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk. Visitor registration for free entry is now open.

Cornwall Business Show, on Thursday, March 14, is sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Its media partners are Cornwall Live and Business Cornwall magazine. The event is also supported by JH Audio Visual.