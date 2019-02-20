NCI Technologies is hosting a special seminar focusing on your business’ cyber security.

The free event, at the Alverton Hotel in Truro on April 4, is aimed at businesses who are unsure of the risks posed from online and internal threats and how they should protect their organisation’s data and networks.

The seminar will cover up and coming security issues that affect all businesses from internal and online digital threats along with the forthcoming termination of support for Windows 7.

For full details and to book a place, click here.