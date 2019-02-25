Mappix, the software platform founded by Cornish teacher, Charity Wilson, is exhibiting at the Middle East’s largest education technology conference this week.

The Penzance business is among a handful of British technologies to have been funded by the Department for International Trade (DIT) to be showcased at GESS in Dubai.

The annual technology conference (Feb 26-28) attracts thousands of education professionals to the World Trade Centre in the heart of the United Arab Emirates.

And as an accredited member of the British Educational Suppliers Association (BESA), the Mappix brand will take its place among a selected few to be showcased within the main BESA pavilion.

Since receiving the Start Up Loans Company ‘Business of the Year’ Award in December and being shortlisted for the 2019 British Educational Training and Technology (BETT) Award for ‘Classroom Device for Teaching, Learning and Assessment’, the company has continued to make headway in a market dominated by heavyweight brands.

“What sets us apart from our competitors is our ethos,” said Wilson. “We’re not just about providing the nuts and bolts of a pupil assessment platform; first and foremost we’re interested in how to remove obstacles, such as endless paperwork, to work-life balance. Behind every element of our technology is the thought ‘How can we simplify this?’ because we know that when teachers aren’t burnt out, they inspire students and schools thrive.”