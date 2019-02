Reluctant Salesman Terry Mullins will be talking about ‘The Art of Selling’ at the next FSB Connect/Cornish Partnerships event later this month.

Mullins will explain how you can empower your salesforce to deliver the correct message for your business.

There will also be plenty of time for networking at the event, which will take place at the Portbyhan Hotel in Looe on Tuesday, February 26. For more details and to book a ticket, click here.