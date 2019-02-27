Businesses have until close of play on Thursday to book a stand at this year’s Cornwall Business Show.

The event will take place from 9.30am to 4pm on Thursday, March 14, at the Royal Cornwall Events Centre, Wadebridge.

MD Andrew Weaver said: “More than 110 business have already booked so we are set for what should again be a successful event. There are a couple of stands left and companies have until the close of business on Thursday, February 28, to reserve a stand.

“The show is now an important fixture on the region’s business calendar. This is the only really significant business-to-business event in Cornwall and Devon at this time of the year. We are expecting around 1,000 highly-focused visitors.”

Weaver added: “Advance registration for visitors will remain open until 5pm on the day before the show. That’s really worth doing because while entry remains free of charge, pre-registration enables fast-track entry on the day.”

For more information or to register as a visitor, please go to cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk

Cornwall Business Show is sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub. Its media partners are Cornwall Live and Business Cornwall magazine. The event is also supported by JH Audio Visual.