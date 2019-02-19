Last call for Business Show exhibitors

The Cornwall Business Show has issued a last call for businesses interested in exhibiting at next month’s event.

With more than 110 businesses already confirmed, only a small number of stands remain.

The Cornwall Business Show takes place on Thursday March 14 at the Royal Cornwall Showground, offering companies the opportunity to meet valuable services that can help them go to the next level.

The show’s MD, Andrew Weaver, said: “An event like this is worth its weight in networking gold, and exhibitors can find themselves getting new business as a result for several months afterwards.”

Any businesses interested in exhibiting at the Cornwall Business Show are advised to get in touch now.

Those who would like to know more about the show can request an information pack via the website, at www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk.