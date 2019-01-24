Future Focus Disruption event

With all Political Parties at loggerheads over the next step in Brexit negotiations, and the path forwards seeming evermore tempestuous for the country, the notion of ‘Disruption’ and more prominently – how to manage change, is more important to Cornish businesses than ever before.

Unlocking Potential’s next Future Focus event, taking place on Wednesday February 27 at Wadebridge Pavilion Centre, will explore how to tackle disruption and specifically the impact of Brexit for businesses based in Cornwall.

Providing real life examples and action-planning tools to lead businesses through it successfully. There is no cost to attend this event; it is fully funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

Keynote Jim Lawless is a leading motivational speaker and author of the best-selling book Taming Tigers and has worked with companies from Apple to Atos to deliver large-scale change. During the day he will share how he found the confidence, belief and energy to deal with disruption and make significant change happen.

Guided by Lawless and leaders from some of Cornwall’s most prominent businesses, attendees will have the time to explore their own preparations for Brexit.

He said: “With this level of disruption happening to everyone, now is your chance to get ahead of your competitors and be better prepared for what the future may bring.

“The distinction between disruptions you can control vs. disruption around you, will be drawn and expanded on to create a distinction between what we ‘can’ control and what ‘concerns us’ – but which we cannot influence. We will explore how to plan within our sphere of influence.”

Businesses will also hear from Katie Cavell, the Cornwall Brussels representative for Europe talking about her key considerations for businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as a result of Brexit.

Allyson Glover, programme director for Unlocking Potential, said: “Understanding the potential impact of disruption on your business is key to successfully managing it. Brexit is likely to be one of the most disruptive changes we will face in our lifetime. But it is important to empower businesses with the confidence to embrace change and utilise it as an opportunity for innovation. Cornwall is a resilient county, having faced many large economic changes over the years. Adopting the right mind-set and attitude is where we will flourish again.”

