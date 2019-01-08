Are you fit for business? You can find out at the first FSBConnect networking event of 2019 this week, which will feature a special presentation on health and wellbeing in the workplace.

Lucy Brown from from Cornwall’s Healthy Workplace team will share some easy to follow health and wellbeing tips to make sure that you can keep up with the demands of life and commerce and keep ahead of the competition.

The event takes place this Thursday (Jan 10) at the St Austell Conference Centre. For full details and to book a place, click here.

The following week (Jan 17), FSBConnect teams up with Cornish Partnerships for the Power of Networking at the Victoria Inn in Roche.

These events take place twice a month in various venues across the county and are run by Cornish Partnerships on behalf of FSB. They are FREE for FSB members and £5 for non-members.

For details on this event, click here.