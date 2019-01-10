Book now for Cornwall Business Fair

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has started taking stand bookings for the Cornwall Business Fair, which takes place in Truro this autumn.

The Cornwall Business Fair will be held on October 30 at the Sir Ainslie Sports Centre and will form part of the inaugural Cornwall Festival of Business.

As well as a trade exhibition, the event, which is expected to attract over 2,000 visitors, will also feature a ticketed networking breakfast and late afternoon high tea with high profile speakers.

Further details and a booking form can be obtained from Naomi Copperwait at the chamber. Email naomi@cornwallchamber.co.uk or call 01209 240407.