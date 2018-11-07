Why apprenticeships are good for business

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub is hosting a workshop for business services and support professionals to harness their power to increase awareness of this untapped talent pool.

The workshop, in partnership with Cornwall Council and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership, is for accountants, solicitors, consultants and other business service and support professionals who are well placed to support employers to better understand how apprenticeships can add value to their business.

Statistics show that apprenticeships help employers to grow their own talent, reduce staff turnover and give their business the skills it needs to succeed.

Cathie Kessell, employment and apprenticeship officer from Cornwall Council, said: “This workshop will inspire delegates to engage the employers they are working with, to look at apprenticeships as a great option for existing staff development as well as recruitment.”

Skills Hub manager, Josh Hoole, added: “We know that businesses who use apprenticeship funding well can see an increase in productivity by an average of £214 per week. We’re proud to host this session to help you learn how to bring that knowledge to the people you work with.”

The workshop will be held at St Austell Conference Centre on Friday, November 23. For more details and to book a ticket, click here.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Skills Hub is part funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) and match funded by Cornwall Council and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.