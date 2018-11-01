Launch of G4C in Cornwall

Generation for Change (G4C) will be launching in Cornwall this month with a networking drinks event at Zafiros Bar in Truro.

G4C is part of the Constructing Excellence Group, giving young professionals in the construction sector a forum to connect, challenge and shape the future of the industry. The organisation spans ten regions across the UK and brings people together through events and recognises their achievements.

James Griffin, WWA project manager, who is organising the first event, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to replicate the success of G4C clubs in Cornwall, bringing young people together across the range of construction related backgrounds, from trades to professional services and from architects to construction solicitors.

“I am delighted to be organising the first event for Cornwall and we hope that this will be the start of a successful network in the county.”

The event will be held on Thursday November 22, from 6pm-8pm at Zafiros Bar in Truro.

For more information contact: amymeagor@wwa.uk.com.