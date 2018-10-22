TEDxTruro will be live streamed, ensuring that the event is accessible to as many people as possible.

Taking place this Friday (October 26) at Truro & Penwith College’s Truro campus, TEDxTruro’s theme is ‘Wonder’ and speakers are covering topics including space, antibiotics, cakes and photography.

TEDxTruro co-licensee Katie Moore said: “We want to make sure that as many people as possible can share the day with us. TEDx fans from Cornwall and beyond will all be able to enjoy our talks live. TED events started with the philosophy of ‘ideas worth spreading’ and we want to play our part by sharing the stories and ideas from our amazing speakers with as large an audience as possible.”

Live streaming will be available throughout the event, which runs from 10am until 4pm via www.tedxtruro.com

Thirteen speakers will give the talk of their lives at TEDxTruro.

Writer, performer and storyteller Ollie Oakenshield from Cornwall’s Rogue Theatre will talk about the magic he has experienced through theatre and nature, how imagination influences reality, how storytelling changes our experiences and the importance of wonder in the face of life’s mysteries.

Nicola Hodgins from the international charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation will share her passion for dolphins and discuss some of the reasons that dolphin species may interbreed, in a talk entitled ‘The Dolphin Dating Game’.

Rachel Warmington is the plant pathologist at Eden, where she is responsible for the detection and control of plant diseases. At TEDxTruro her talk will get the audience thinking about fungi. With ongoing research into using fungi for building materials, textiles, water filtration, waste clean-up, getting rid of plastics and pest control, the potential for these amazing but often overlooked organisms to improve our lives is huge.

Kari Herbert, a Cornwall-based author, traveller and artist will ask how we find wonder in the modern world in a talk entitled ‘A Pocket Full of Wonder’. She first started travelling at the age of ten months when her father, pioneering explorer Sir Wally Herbert, took his family to live with a tribe of Polar Inuit on a remote island off the coast of Northwest Greenland. Kari’s first book, The Explorer’s Daughter, was Book of the Week on Radio 4. She has gone on to write several more books including the international bestseller Explorers’ Sketchbooks, co-authored with her husband Huw Lewis-Jones.

Professor Matthew Upton from the University of Plymouth who will share his research into new antibiotics based on sponges that live deep under the surface of the ocean.

In a delicious talk, award-winning cake designer Christine Jensen from Penzance-based Peboryon will explain how cakes can evoke wonder and create memories that stick.

Hugh Hastings is a professional photographer who is based in Cornwall. Formerly the official photographer for Chelsea Football Club, he has managed the Club’s official photographic archive since 2008. Hugh will ask if we are losing the life-affirming experience of looking at photographs of the past.

The line-up of speakers also includes information security expert James Lyne who will open the discussion about cyber security. Conservationist and adventurer Sacha Dench will give a talk on her epic 7000km paramotor journey following the migration of wild swans from the high arctic to the UK.

Professor Monica Craciun from the University of Exeter and Dr Dimitar Dimov will discuss graphene, which has been hailed the wonder-material of the 21st century. Spacecraft engineer and COO of the Satellite Applications Catapult, Lucy Edge will share her vision of how emerging space technologies can help us defy distance and time to create more diverse, inclusive and closer communities.

Cornwall-based philosopher Peter Sjöstedt-H will discuss the hidden impact psychedelics have had on philosophy – from Plato to Penzance ‘chemical philosopher’ Humphry Davy – and ask if such extreme, altered modes of mind could help give