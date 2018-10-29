Finisterre founder Tom Kay will be among the speakers of St Agnes Chamber’s Sustainability for Success conference next month.

The free-to-attend event, at Mount Pleasant Eco Park in Porthtowan on November 15, aims to help businesses and individual work towards becoming more sustainable and profitable. This year, the focus is on health and wellbeing and the value of our environment to local business.

Other Speakers include Healthy Cornwall’s Lucy Brown, Cornwall AONB’s Colette Beckham and Tania Clark from Scarlet and Bedruthan Hotels.

For more information and to book a place, click here.