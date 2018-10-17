Seminar looks at leadership

Falmouth-based wealth management company, Taylor Money, is hosting a seminar at the National Maritime Museum next month focused on leadership.

‘Developing Emerging Leaders – the Key to Freedom’ on Thursday, November 15, will feature a key presentation from Andy McCreadie, MD of training organisation Sandler Training South West.

He said: “Many owners and leaders feel frustrated; they are tied to their business, too reliant or too involved in operational ‘stuff’, often resulting in long hours spent at the office and potentially hindering long-term growth.

“This talk aims to address this balance; how to enhance your own leadership style in order to develop ‘emerging leaders’, who can take on responsibility and lead strategically, thereby giving you back some freedom or flexibility to do the things you want to do.”

The seminar will begin at 6pm with welcome drinks and canapes, followed by the presentation at 7pm and a Q&A session to finish.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite. This seminar is free to attend.