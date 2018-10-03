Marine-i is hosting a special event this month focusing on the use of High Frequency (HF) Radar in marine technology.

The ‘Discovery Room’ event at Tremough Innovation Centre on October 16 will also see the launch an innovative new web visualisation tool created by the University of Plymouth.

Businesses based in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will be able to use the HF Radar tool free of charge to help develop new products and services.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i provides support for marine technology businesses operating in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Its Discovery Room events bring together the very latest thinking on a specific theme of marine technology.

The Ocean Science team at the University of Plymouth has installed a HF Radar system along the north coast of Cornwall, which provides spatial measurements of waves and currents in real time.

Delegates will hear from expert speakers on the uses and capabilities of HF Radar, as well as hear about the unique new web visualisation tool which has been developed by the University of Plymouth team and is now entering beta testing. This tool will allow users to access the current and historic data from the university’s HF Radar station, by defining the geographical areas and date ranges that are of interest.

Alex Whatley, knowledge exchange officer at University of Plymouth, said: “This is a really exciting development in the field of HF Radar, which will have a valuable role to play in helping us to use our offshore renewable energy resources to their full potential, as well as many other fields. Our event is a perfect opportunity for marine businesses to get up to speed on the latest applications for HF Radar and to talk directly to the experts.”

