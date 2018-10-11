Final TEDxTruro speakers revealed

A dolphin expert and one of the founders of Cornwall’s Rogue Theatre are the final speakers to join the TEDxTruro line-up.

In a talk entitled ‘The Dolphin Dating Game’, Nicola Hodgins from the international charity Whale and Dolphin Conservation will share her passion for dolphins and discuss some of the reasons that dolphin species may interbreed.

A performance by Cornwall’s award-winning Rogue Theatre is like no other. One of the company’s founders, Ollie Oakenshield, will bring the same energy to TEDxTruro, thrilling the audience with the magic he has experienced through theatre and nature. He will explore how imagination influences reality, how storytelling changes our experiences and the importance of wonder in the face of life’s mysteries.

TEDxTruro takes place on Friday October 26 at Truro & Penwith College, exploring the theme ‘Wonder’.

Katie Moore, TEDxTruro’s co-licensee said: “TEDxTruro is just a few weeks away and we are so excited by our final line-up. We have an incredible range of speakers including scientists, an author, a speaker who has presented at the main TED conference in the USA and a philosopher. We know they will deliver a day of wonder for our audience.”

TEDxTruro’s other speakers include Kari Herbert, a Cornwall-based author, traveller and artist who will ask how we find wonder in the modern world in a talk entitled ‘A Pocket Full of Wonder’.

Rachel Warmington is the plant pathologist at the Eden Project. At TEDxTruro her talk will get the audience thinking about fungi, the amazing but often overlooked organisms that have huge potential to improve our lives.

Professor Matthew Upton from the University of Plymouth will share his research into new antibiotics based on sponges that live deep under the surface of the ocean.

In a delicious talk, award-winning cake designer Christine Jensen, from Penzance-based Peboryon, will explain how cakes can evoke wonder and create memories that stick.

Hugh Hastings is a professional photographer who is based in Cornwall. Formerly the official photographer for Chelsea Football Club, he has managed the Club’s official photographic archive since 2008. Hugh will ask if we are losing the life-affirming experience of looking at photographs of the past.

The line-up of speakers also includes information security expert James Lyne who will open the discussion about cyber security. Conservationist and adventurer Sacha Dench will give a talk on her epic 7,000km paramotor journey following the migration of wild swans from the high arctic to the UK.

Professor Monica Craciun from the University of Exeter and Dr Dimitar Dimov will discuss graphene, which has been hailed the wonder-material of the 21st century. Spacecraft engineer and COO of the Satellite Applications Catapult, Lucy Edge will share her vision of how emerging space technologies can help us defy distance and time to create more diverse, inclusive and closer communities.

Cornwall-based philosopher Peter Sjöstedt-H will discuss the hidden impact psychedelics have had on philosophy – from Plato to Penzance ‘chemical philosopher’ Humphry Davy – and ask if such extreme, altered modes of mind could help give us answers to some of the big questions facing the philosophers and scientists of today.

Tickets are £50 each (plus an admin fee of £3) and are available by clicking here.