There are still a few tickets available for Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s 30th anniversary charity ball next month.

The Cornwall Chamber Charity Birthday Ball will be held at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay on November 8 and will include a charity auction in aid of the Cornwall Air Ambulance New Heli Appeal.

Lots up for bidding include:

4 weekend tickets for Tunes in the Dunes

Meal for two at Sands Restaurant in the Carbis Bay Hotel

A round of golf for 4 people at Truro golf Club

2 hours’ Consultancy with Sam Amps Marketing

Bottle of bubbly from Business Cornwall

Two adult tickets to Newquay Zoo and Adopt an Animal

A BMW for the weekend from Ocean BMW

SUP Hire for 4 people from Elemental UK

A drone from Office Smart

Training courses for up to six people worth £432 from Cornwall Training & Consultancy

Tickets for the ball are priced at £70 to include food, drink and entertainment and the chamber is offering a special rate of a table for ten at just £600.

For further details and to book, click here.