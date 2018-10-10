Stands are set to go on sale for the Cornwall Business Show 2019.

Now it its eighth year, the Cornwall Business Show (CBS) will be held on March 14, at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge, and is expected to attract 140 exhibitors and more than 1,000 visitors.

After trailing it last year, CBS will again feature the Business Start-up Zone, offering cheaper stands for those new businesses that need a leg up, and a similar area for charities and social enterprises.

Show organiser, Andrew Weaver, said: “We are delighted that from 2019 the Cornwall Business Show will be the only B2B services expo in the south west during the first six months of the year.

“This I believe will have a positive impact on the volume of exhibitors and visitors at the show, particularly those from across the south west. I am also very pleased with our new headline sponsors Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth & Skills Hub and appreciate the support of supporting partners Cornwall Live, JHAV and Business Cornwall.”

Business Cornwall publisher, Toni Eyriey, added: “The Cornwall Business Show has long been a key date on the business calendar and we are proud and delighted to be associated with the event.”

The show will also again host the popular A Bite of Cornwall Café and The Feel Good Zone – a specific area within the show that allows business owners, managers and employees to take the time “to reflect on their work life balance”.

For more information about the Cornwall Business Show, including stand details, go to www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk.