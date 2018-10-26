Stands are selling quickly for next year’s Cornwall Business Show, which will take place at the Royal Cornwall Showground (CBS) on March 14.

Since going on sale earlier this month, over half the stands have already been booked.

Now in its eighth year, CBS 2019 is anticipated to be the biggest yet, with 140 exhibitors and more than 1,000 visitors, showcasing a full range of B2B services from web design to legal and financial.

Show organiser, Andrew Weaver, said: “The show is perfect for ambitious businesses that are looking grow and expand their network.

“So much can be achieved in just one day and to enhance the offering we are delighted that the Cornwall Business Show will be the only B2B services expo in the south west during the first six months of the year.”

Frazer Lloyd-Davies, marketing manager at exhibitor Acronyms, said: “CBS has been a permanent fixture on Acronyms’ calendar for the last three years. At each event we have seen a substantial return on our investment, which has subsequently grown every year. It’s also enabled us to build and establish our profile throughout the region’s SME market. It’s very well organised and we’d certainly recommend exhibiting.”

To secure you stand or to find out more contact the Cornwall Business Show. www.cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk or call 01872 888733.