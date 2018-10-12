Are you ready to Connect?

Tickets are now available for what promises to be one of this autumn’s leading business events.

Building on the success of last year’s event, Connected Cornwall will be hosted by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce at Healey’s Cyder Farm on November 14.

It will feature a wide range of professional development seminars designed to inspire, educate and motivate, while the Google Digital Garage will also again be in attendance with its digital skills workshops.

Funded by the Export for Growth project, Connected Cornwall is free to attend, while there will also be an optional networking breakfast and lunch, which can be booked (for a charge) separately.

For full details and to book tickets, click here.