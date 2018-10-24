All set for Cornwall WedMeetup

The next Cornwall WedMeetup will take place at Scorrier House in Redruth on November 7.

The event will include presentations from Mark Worden, director of MiHi Digital on ‘Business Growth’; The Cornish Celebrants with ‘Weddings – Where Next?’; and Emma Tuckley – editor of Silverlinings Wedding Guide, talking about ‘The Power of Print vs Digital’.

There will also be a wedding business showcase area, speed networking and tours of Scorrier House and grounds.

Tickets are £35 per person (plus booking fee) to include three presentations, speed networking, an arrival drink and canapes. Tickets can be purchased here.