You’re all invited…

‘Trail Running Man’ Edward Chapman will be the guest speaker at FSB’s Connect event at Heartlands later this week.

Chapman started running when he was 40 and since then has achieved some extraordinary things. At Thursday’s (September 6) event he will offer some tips and advice on how to ensure you’re fit for business.

Also among the events on the FSB calendar this month, James Cordiner from FSB Tax Service will be presenting some top tax tips at Sands Resort in Newquay on September 13, while the St Austell Conference Centre will become the FSB School for Small Businesses for the day, on September 19.

A number of workshops will be available, from business planning and cash flow through to marketing and doing business digitally. For full details, click here.