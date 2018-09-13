Visionary Leaders at Future Focus

An expert at the forefront of visionary leadership has been announced as a keynote speaker at the next Future Focus event.

Ellis Watson, executive chairman of DC Thomson and former global CEO of Simon Cowell’s Syco Corporation, will offer Cornish business owners a hard-hitting insight into how to inspire passion, true company culture, and embrace leadership successfully.

Known as one of the most honest and thought provoking keynote speakers in the country, businesses will have the chance to hear Watson’s experiences on leading media and print giants The Sun and Celador International (which included taking Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to over 100 countries) through the development and integration of a company vision, ensuring people are happy, equipping teams for the future and how the role as leader can positively impact a business.

He said: “I am looking forward to sharing with the Cornish business community my knowledge of helping to lead international companies but also my experiences of how to steer a traditional, family run firm into a resilient, future-proofed organisation. Something I am sure will resonate with businesses in the room.”

The event will focus on one of the key resources a business has – its people. Through a combination of further keynote speakers to be announced in the coming weeks, expert panel discussions and networking, the event will give Cornish companies a fresh focus on how to empower the human aspect of their business; how to strengthen company culture, foster happy robust teams and the future of work through visionary leadership.

Future Focus is a business innovation programme which includes inspirational speaker events designed to help Cornish business leaders rise to the challenges and identify opportunities of future growth. Delivered in partnership with the University of Exeter, the

£4.7 million programme is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and aims to give Cornish businesses tools, resources and collaborative networks designed to help them break boundaries, innovate and grow.

The ‘Visionary Leaders’ event, organised by Unlocking Potential, is being held at Princess Pavilions, Falmouth on Wednesday, October 10.

For more information about the Future Focus programme, email hello@unlocking-potential.co.uk.