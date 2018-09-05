Sign up for Digital Forum 2018

Superfast Business Cornwall’s annual showcase event will be held later this month.

The fully-funded event at the Hotel Victoria on September 27 will feature interactive sessions from Google Digital Garage and the South West Cyber Crime team, and also workshops from local experts.

Kate Doodson from digital expert Cosmic will be running a session on Personal Productivity – the key to being a successful business leader, covering how to transform your time management with practical tips and digital tools that can improve productivity on the go, at home and in the office.

Sara Pugh from marketing agency, Eight Wire, will deliver an inspiring workshop – Your Digital Brand – giving practical tips for marketing your brand in a digital environment, building a business through social and digital networking.

There will also be the chance to network and to play with the newest digital technology as well as chat to local technology business providers in an informal environment.

Superfast Business Cornwall is a fully-funded service by the European Regional Development Fund to help businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly understand, adopt and exploit digital technology for growth.