Newquay Business Week 2018

The programme for this year’s Newquay Business Week has been revealed, featuring an eclectic mix of workshops and presentations.

Open to all businesses and their staff in Cornwall, Business Week (October 8-12) was launched with great success in 2015 and this year is set to be the most successful year yet.

The week get underway on Monday October 8 at the Headland Hotel, where Malcolm Bell of Visit Cornwall will discuss the latest facts and figures relating to Cornish tourism.

Other speakers over the following days include the likes of Matthew Thomson from Fifteen Cornwall, Miles Carden from Spaceport Cornwall and FSB Cornwall development manager, Ann Vandermeulen.

