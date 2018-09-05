Enrol now for FSB School for Small Businesses

Tickets are selling fast for the FSB School for Small Businesses taking place this month.

The FSB is hosting the special one-day event at St Austell Conference Centre on Wednesday, September 19.

The day will feature 15 professionally-tutored, hour long, masterclasses to come and learn new business skills and make new contacts.

Bodmin business man and chairman of the FSB south west region, Roger Tarrant, explained: “Our members tell us that working on their own business skills can be difficult to fit in when they are busy running their businesses. Our school day offers flexible, affordable options and there’s something for everyone.”

The workshops will cover such subjects as Tax Breaks for SMEs, Business Planning, Cash-flow, Fixing Retail Problems, Marketing, Management Skills, Taking on Employees, Doing Business Digitally, Save Money by being Green, Funding/Finance & Investor Ready and How to Sell.

Each class is limited to 20 people and costs just £8 each. This is a completely flexible day – business people can book individual classes, stay all day or even just come for the networking lunch (also £8) or the free open-house networking at the end of the day, in collaboration with Cornish Partnerships.

For more information and to book tickets, click here.