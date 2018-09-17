Donated TEDx tickets open event to all

The organisers of TEDxTruro are inviting people who would not otherwise be able to afford to attend the event to apply for tickets which have been donated by other attendees.

TEDxTruro will take place on October 26 at Truro & Penwith College, exploring the theme ‘Wonder’.

TEDxTruro co-licensee Katie Moore said: “TEDx events are all about making a positive change in our communities, so we are giving people the chance to buy an extra ticket for someone else who may not be able to afford to attend otherwise.

“We are welcoming applications for those tickets now, and there is still time to buy tickets and donate them too.”

TEDxTruro’s speakers include Professor Matthew Upton from the University of Plymouth who will share his research into new antibiotics based on sponges that live deep under the surface of the ocean.

In a “delicious talk”, award-winning cake designer Christine Jensen from Penzance-based Peboryon will explain how cakes can evoke wonder and create memories that stick.

Hugh Hastings used to be official photographer for Chelsea Football Club and has managed the Club’s official photographic archive since 2008. He will ask if we are losing the life-affirming experience of looking at photographs of the past.

The line-up of speakers also includes information security expert James Lyne who will open the discussion about cyber security. Conservationist and adventurer Sacha Dench will give a talk on her epic 7,000km paramotor journey following the migration of wild swans from the high arctic to the UK.

Professor Monica Craciun from the University of Exeter and Dr Dimitar Dimov will discuss graphene, which has been hailed the wonder material of the 21st century. Spacecraft engineer and COO of the Satellite Applications Catapult, Lucy Edge will share her vision of how emerging space technologies can help us defy distance and time to create more diverse, inclusive and closer communities.

Cornwall-based philosopher Peter Sjöstedt-H will discuss the hidden impact psychedelics have had on philosophy – from Plato to Penzance ‘chemical philosopher’ Humphry Davy – and ask if such extreme, altered modes of mind could help give us answers to some of the big questions facing the philosophers and scientists of today.

Tickets are £50 each (plus an admin fee of £3) and are available here.

To apply for one of the donated tickets, please email marketing@tedxtruro.com by 5 October 5. If there are more applications than donated tickets available, the TEDxTruro organisers will allocate the donated tickets on a random basis.