A special day of Wild Business networking is being held at St Austell Conference Centre next week.

Hosted by Cornwall Wildlife Trust in partnership with the support programme, Tevi, the event (Wednesday, October 3) is designed to “inspire SMEs to realise their environmental ambitions”.

The free-to-attend event includes breakfast, talks, workshops and networking.

Among the speakers will be Bosinver Farm Cottages owner, Pat Smith; Permanently Brilliant director, Manda Brookman; and Cornwall Wildlife Trust CEO, Carolyn Cadman. For more details and to book a place, click here.