A world renowned cyber security expert who has presented at the main TED conference in the USA and an adventurer dubbed ‘the human swan’ are among the first speakers to be announced by TEDxTruro for its event on 26 October at Truro & Penwith College.

TEDxTruro’s theme this year is ‘Wonder’ and other topics will include space, psychaedelics and a wonder material that will revolutionise our lives in the near future.

TEDxTruro co-licensee Katie Moore said: “The first five speakers in our TEDxTruro line up epitomize our theme of ‘Wonder’. The audience is in for a treat. Our speakers will spark their curiosity, offer new view points and get us all talking. Our speaker team has loved selecting speakers for this theme and there will be more announcements over the coming weeks.”

Cyber crime is becoming ever more sophisticated. Information security expert James Lyne, who has presented at the main TED conference in the USA, will open up the conversation about how best to protect our digital world and what we need to do to inspire young adults to consider a career in this area.

Conservationist and adventurer Sacha Dench flew the 7000km journey from the high arctic to the UK in a paramotor, following the migration of wild swans. Her talk will encourage us to wonder what unique combination of skills, knowledge and passion we each have – and will leave the TEDxTruro audience understanding that they have the key to creating their own extraordinary lives.

Professor Monica Craciun from the Engineering Department of the University of Exeter and Dr Dimitar Dimov a research consultant at Cast will give an insight into graphene – the material that you find at the end of your pencil. It has been hailed as a wonder material of the 21st century. From medical tattoos that can transmit data to your doctor to smart phones embedded in textiles, graphene has the power to revolutionise the way our technology works, making it stronger, better and faster.

Spacecraft engineer and COO of the Satellite Applications Catapult Lucy Edge will share her vision of how emerging space technologies can help us defy distance and time to create more diverse, inclusive and closer communities.

Cornwall-based philosopher Peter Sjöstedt-H will discuss the hidden impact psychedelics have had on philosophy – from Plato to Penzance ‘chemical philosopher’ Humphry Davy – and asks if such extreme, altered modes of mind could help give us answers to some of the big questions facing the philosophers and scientists of today.

Tickets are £50 each (plus an admin fee of £3) and are available from http://tedxtruro.com/the-event/