Green and Black’s co-founder at GrowthFest

Co-founder of internationally renowned chocolate brand Green and Black’s, Jo Fairley, will be giving the keynote presentation to round off GrowthFest – a free business event taking place next month to celebrate the success of business support in Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly.

Green & Black’s confectionary brand has grown from a £20k start-up to a brand worth £100 million in less than 20 years.

Consistently a UK “CoolBrand”, Green and Black’s is committed to business ethics, sourcing cocoa direct from third-world farmers and paying a fair price for its produce, becoming the first company in the UK to be awarded the UK Fairtrade Mark.

Fairley will be talking about themes relevant to the whole local business community, from building a brand that speaks to consumers and growing a company from humble beginnings to ethical issues and environmental responsibility.

She said: “I’m delighted to be involved in GrowthFest and can’t wait to meet some of the fantastic businesses to be showcased. Cornwall has a very strong brand, with businesses keen to grow and develop whilst also nurturing each other and their incredible environment, so I’m looking forward to talking to them about how those values helped me grow a multi-million pound business.”

Fairley will be the highlight of the evening celebration after an afternoon of showcasing success, growth and outstanding talent from a range of exciting businesses. As well as interactive exhibits there will be lightening talks and workshops from businesses that have tapped into the support on offer. GrowthFest is organised by the Growth Hub, an EU-funded project that works alongside the Skills Hub to help businesses find the right support and training opportunities to work smarter and grow.

The event will be delivered in partnership with the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (CIoS) Local Enterprise Partnership, who will showcase some of the successes of the past 12 months

“The Growth Hub has created a big impact for local business and with over 300 people already booked on, GrowthFest promises to be no different,” commented Mark Duddridge, chair of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership. “We are also excited to be launching the trailblazing Cornwall Work and Health Beacon Project, which aims to widen the pool of talent available to employers, create opportunities for local people and help to tackle skills shortages.”

GrowthFest will be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground on Thursday, September 20. There is no cost to attend and anyone with an interest in business is welcome. Book a place directly on Eventbrite – growthfest-2018.eventbrite.co.uk

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and is match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.