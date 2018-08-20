The Cornwall New Energy project (CNE) is a unique initiative that supports small and medium-sized businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in developing energy-related products, services and solutions to promote the growth of low carbon energy sector within the region.

Helping the supply chain access new markets, it identifies renewable energy projects in order to reduce energy bills, emissions and reliance on the national grid, in particular within the rapidly evolving Electric Vehicles sector.

If you would like to learn more on how adopting Electric Vehicles and charge point infrastructure can benefit your business, CNE is holding an event on Electric Vehicles on September 18 at the Royal Cornwall Showground where you will be given the opportunity to discover more about CNE and this emerging technology, meet with local experts and suppliers and test drive an electric vehicle.

Speakers and suppliers include representatives from Cornwall New Energy, Nissan, Renault, Ecodrive, the Energy Savings Trust and Mitsubishi.

For more information and ticketing, please visit www.cornwallnewenergy.com or www.eventbrite.co.uk

CNE is receiving up to £2,657,433 of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020.