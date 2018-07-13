Tickets have today gone on sale for TEDxTruro 2018.

The eagerly anticipated third TEDxTruro event will take place on Friday October 26 at Truro & Penwith College’s Truro campus. The theme for 2018 is ‘Wonder’.

TEDx events are all about making a positive change in our communities so people will have the opportunity to purchase an extra ticket for someone who may not be able to afford to attend otherwise.

With the theme ‘Wonder’, TEDxTruro 2018 will be an inspiring day, allowing the audience to share the speakers’ excitement and curiosity for their subjects.

Co-licensee Katie Moore recently represented TEDxTruro at TEDFest 2018 in New York. She said: “Being at a global TED event in New York reminded me how important sharing ideas and stories is in our busy lives.

“Audience members from our first two events have told us that TEDxTruro gives them a day to take a step back and listen, leaving them inspired and excited about the change they can achieve in their own lives and communities.”

TED began in the USA in 1984 and is devoted to “ideas worth spreading”, usually in the form of short, powerful talks of 18 minutes or less. Today TED covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. TED has become a viral video phenomenon and global community, with millions of people around the world watching and sharing TED talks online. TEDx events are inspired by TED, but are independent and self-organised.

Tickets are £50 each (plus an admin fee of £3) and are available by clicking here.