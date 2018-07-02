Penzance business event

Chartered accountant and tax adviser RRL is teaming up with Coodes Solicitors and Natwest to present a free business breakfast event at Penzance’s Jubilee Pool this month.

The seminar on July 19, entitled ‘I Didn’t Realise You Could Do Corporate in Penzance’, will give businesses the chance to hear local success stories and find out more about the opportunities available to them in the local area.

It will feature speakers from Chypraze Farm, which recently won the 2018 Duke of Cornwall Award for the Best Farm Diversification Business in Cornwall, an update from the Friends of Jubilee Pool on its geothermal project and community share offer, in addition to speakers from Natwest, Coodes and RRL.

RRL Partner, Nick Skerratt, who will be speaking at the event, said: “Penzance offers many opportunities for businesses, which motivated RRL to open a new office here this May.

“Many people don’t realise that everything you need to run a successful business is right here on your doorstep, without the need to travel to Truro or out of Cornwall.”

Partner and head of corporate and commercial at Coodes Solicitors, Sonya Bassett, added: “There is a real buzz in Penzance and the business community is thriving.

“We have seen Penzance BID do great things for the town, growing its national profile. I would now like to concentrate on raising awareness of the great businesses we have in Penzance. We are also fortunate to have many professionals, with city experience as well as local knowledge, offering business support right here in west Cornwall.”

