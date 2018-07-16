Countdown to Spa Fest 2018

The Atlantic Hotel in Newquay is set to host the second-ever Spa Fest conference this September.

The two-day event (September 20-21) is aimed at hotel owners and directors and anyone interested in the spa & wellness sector.

It is the brainchild of Amanda Winwood, founder of the Made for Life Foundation. She said: “Many people who attended SpaFest last year took away several strategies to implement within their business which benefited their approach to wellness for their teams and importantly, themselves.

“Wellness starts at the top and flows across the lives we touch.”

