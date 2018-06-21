Automation will be the theme of the next Future Focus event, at St Austell Conference Centre.

If you’re in the business of making, manufacturing, engineering or design, you won’t want to miss the Future Focus ‘Engineering the Future’ breakfast event featuring an inspirational talk from Will Butler-Adams OBE, MD of Brompton Bicycles.

He’ll be talking about how Brompton Bicycles uses automation (including robots) to change its production line and create “amazing customer service”.

The free-to-attend breakfast event will be held at St Austell Conference Centre on July 6. For more details and to book, click here.