Event to focus on sales for growth

Next week’s Growth Hub on the Road Biz event will focus on ‘Sales for Growth’.

Finding time away from the day-to-day to think about your business can be difficult. The seminar, at Shire House in Bodmin on July 5, will be the perfect opportunity to remind yourself what you want to achieve next.

Sales is a crucial part of any business and can be the difference between your company standing still or enjoying successful growth.

After networking and breakfast, Terrye Teverson, MD of KCS Trade Print and Alex Horsfall MD of The Valley will give their perspectives and advice on how to market your company for business growth.

For full details and to book a place, click here.