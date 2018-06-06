A free business event will take place at China Fleet Country Club next month, focusing on the future landscape for research, development and innovation in the region.

‘2030 – New Horizons’ on July 12 is a forum which will bring businesses from across the south west together with UK national and regional policy makers.

Hosted by Marine-i, an EU funded programme that is promoting innovation in marine technology in Cornwall, the forum is open to all businesses in the region that have an interest in R&D including high-tech sectors such as aerospace and agri-tech.

Professor Lars Johanning of University of Exeter said: “The UK and the south west are moving towards an exciting phase for new opportunities. This is being shaped by the Government’s Industrial Strategy, which aims to make the UK ‘the most innovative nation’ by 2030.

“This event will provide an opportunity to explore how best to accelerate research, development and innovation across the region in future.”

Matt Hodson, Marine Hub operations director at Cornwall Development Company, added: “2030-New Horizons will target how best to promote effective dialogue between businesses, policy makers, public funders and knowledge providers, to ensure a positive environment which supports innovation in the region.”

The event will highlight the need for businesses to keep abreast of national initiatives such as the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund as well as the vital role of public sector support in areas such as project planning, signposting and commercialisation.

The morning session will include presentations by high profile speakers from government, industry and academia, as well as interactive sessions on key themes.

Keynote speaker will be Richard Noble OBE, who famously smashed the world land speed record. He said: “I’m excited to be involved in this unique event. I’m a great champion of research, development and innovation. Although it can be high risk, I have seen first-hand with the recent testing of the Bloodhound Supersonic Car at Newquay what a difference a supportive environment can make.

Businesses in the south west are doing amazing things pushing at the limits of technology. We need to ensure that they have the right support to develop innovative ideas to their full potential.”

The afternoon session will feature panel discussions, rounded off with the Marine-i New Horizons Awards 2018, which will shine a spotlight on innovative local marine technology businesses.

Businesses interested in attending ‘2030 – New Horizons’ can see the full agenda and register for the event here.