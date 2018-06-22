Chamber planning a Festival of Business

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has revealed details of a Festival of Business next year.

It is planned that the Cornwall Festival of Business will be held during the week beginning October 28, 2019 and will feature seminars and talks across the Duchy. A centrepiece of Festival Week will be the Cornwall Business Fair on October 30, which has traditionally been held in the spring during Cornwall Business Week.

“Cornwall Festival of Business 2019 will be a massive boost and celebration for Cornwall & Scilly’s thriving enterprises,” said chamber CEO, Kim Conchie.

“We welcome collaborations from other businesses and organisations in Cornwall to bring variety and knowledge to the business community at large.”

Details of sponsorship opportunities will be announced soon.