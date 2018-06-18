All set for Trade Horizons

Technology is booming UK wide, and Cornwall is no exception. The Trade Horizons Roadshow has only a few tickets left before it’s at capacity. Don’t miss this opportunity.

Emerging disruptive technologies and rapidly changing consumer habits are some of the many uncertainties which companies in Cornwall face. Thursday’s (June 21) Trade Horizons Roadshow at St Austell Conference Centre has been conceived to provide local businesses with the tools and knowledge to face the future with confidence, to find new customers and markets, to gain competitive advantage, and to thrive in the face of uncertainty.

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has been working with the Export for Growth programme to offer several sessions focused on growth hacking and the position of digital within the ever-changing business landscape.

The day is free to attend, and you can pick and choose which of the talks you’d prefer to attend. Don’t feel obliged to stay all day, just choose what works best for you. There’s also a free networking lunch for those able to stay and handpicked sessions taking place in the afternoon.

Talks include:

Leading UK brand, Beer52 and SuperJam Founder Fraser Doherty on his epic journey to bring 100% pure fruit jam to the world

Brexit Expert, David Pothecary talks about digital growth

Practical Futurist, Andrew Grill presents on the security digital disruption brings

For more details and to book a place, click here.