New trade event on the horizon

The Trade Horizons Roadshow comes to Cornwall next month, looking to help businesses prepare for Brexit.

The event, which is being delivered by Export for Growth, aims to help businesses take full advantage of potential future international sales opportunities, and prepare for any risks associated with Brexit through free expert advice.

The free-to-attend roadshow will be visiting a number of locations across the south west this summer and will arrive in Cornwall at the St Austell Conference Centre on June 21.

Each event will host five keynote speakers – two of which will be successful British export businesses – and the others Brexit experts, who will discuss potential future issues as well as opportunities and trends.

Following the morning sessions, visitors will be able to explore the Export Advice Zones where they can access a wide range of free support tailored to the needs of their business, including a free ‘Brexit Health Check’ or advice on how to pitch their product in China.

For full details and to register for a free place, click here.