FSB event to focus on marketing

It’s All About the Marketing at the next #FSBConnect networking.

Belinda Shipp from Cornish Marketing (previously marketing manager at Roddas), will highlight why a strong brand is vital for all businesses, regardless of size.

With thought-provoking insights, she will give actionable advice and lots of ‘take-away tips’ on how to build a successful brand for your small business.

It’s All About the Marketing will be hosted by FSB Cornwall at the St Austell Conference Centre on June 14. For full details, click here.