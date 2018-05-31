Finance Directors’ update

PKF Francis Clark’s Finance Director series of seminars is returning to the region in June.

Highlighting the key topical financial matters with a particular focus on ‘building balance sheet strength’, the six-monthly FD updates provide a high level overview of the most important technical developments in financial reporting and taxation.

Sessions will address not only the financial matters, but the opportunities they present, how they affect your business and the pitfalls that you can avoid. Employee matters, tax, insolvency and corporate finance are amongst some of the other topics that will be covered on the event’s jam packed agenda.

Glenn Nicol, Partner at PKF Francis Clark said: “Following recent high profile corporate failures, our seminars are timelier than ever. We will be looking at corporate governance and the responsibility of the Finance Director in managing risk and compliance.

“We are always so pleased at the turnout of these events – they have become an important series in the business calendar.”

The event will be held in a number of locations across the south west, including at the Lanhydrock Hotel, Bodmin, on June 19

Events are free of charge and include breakfast and a buffet lunch. Places can be booked here.