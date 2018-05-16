Marine-i will be hosting a special free conference next week focusing on Technology in Surveying and Improving Marine Data.

The event at the St Austell Conference Centre on May 23 will address some key issues facing the marine industry, the solving of which will be vital from both an economic and environmental perspective. These include a widespread lack of understanding of the sea and its value, combined with the challenge of the mounting demands on ocean resources as the world population grows.

Matt Hodson, Marine Hub operations director at Cornwall Development Company, said: “This event is an opportunity to explore how technology in marine surveying and the use of data in marine applications can be applied to help meet these global issues.

“We will explore the technology challenges moving forward and shine a spotlight on the Research, Development and Innovation efforts that will be needed. The event will also highlight the valuable new commercial opportunities arising for innovative marinetech businesses. There is an opportunity for the UK to play a leading role in global action in the marine industry and Cornwall is well placed to be at the forefront of this.”

The line-up of expert speakers will include representatives from the Met Office, the South West Coastal Monitoring Programme, University of Exeter, Oceanwise and the South West Centre of Excellence in Satellites.

For more details and to register, click here.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i provides support for marine technology businesses operating in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.