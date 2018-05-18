Celebrating entrepreneurs of the future

Falmouth Business School is giving budding entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their work to the business community next week.

The entrepreneurs are soon to be graduates of the Business School’s undergraduate Business Entrepreneurship programme and the postgraduate Launchpad programme, through which they have been developing their own business ideas ready to share at this end of year show.

The event will also act as a valuable networking tool for both the rising talent and existing business community – allowing both to get a taste of what the UK’s entrepreneurs of tomorrow has been up to.

Sara Pugh, senior lecturer at Falmouth Business School, is looking forward to seeing what’s in store:

She said: “We’re excited for this opportunity to celebrate up and coming entrepreneurs and have the chance to connect with the wider business community. We hope this event will prove a valuable tool for these new businesses.”

Open to anyone, the end of year show takes place in Falmouth Business School, Penryn Campus on Thursday, May 24 from 4pm – 6pm – guests are invited to drop in and celebrate this work while networking over drinks and canapés.

For more details and to register your attendance, click here.