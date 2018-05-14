All set for a day of ‘wonder’

This year’s TEDxTruro will be a day of wonder.

The third TEDxTruro will be held on Friday, October 26 at Truro & Penwith College’s Truro campus. This year the event’s theme is ‘Wonder’.

“We want to encourage our audience to marvel at the wonders of the world and take a moment to appreciate the beauty all around us,” explained Katie Moore, TEDxTruro co-licensee.

“Our speakers will spark the audience’s curiosity by posing questions, sharing stories, starting conversations and revealing insights into their work. They will open doors to new understanding and provide inspiration for anyone who has ever asked themselves the question: ‘I wonder?’”

There is still time to nominate yourself or someone you know as a speaker. Moore added: “Last year our speakers came from all walks of life – from parents to scientists – and the topics they talked about were just as diverse. The whole day was incredibly inspiring, and we want to keep that going in 2018.

“Do you know someone who has a compelling story to tell? Will they inspire others to think about things in a different way? Do they have an idea worth spreading? If so, please get in touch.”

TED began in the USA in 1984 and is devoted to ideas worth spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks of 18 minutes or less. Today TED covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. TED has become a viral video phenomenon and global community, with millions of people around the world watching and sharing TED talks online. TEDx events are inspired by TED, but are independent and self-organised.

TEDxTruro, which is organised by a team of volunteers, is in its third year. Last year talks covered a diverse range of topics, including an insight into what happens in our brains when we listen to music, neurodiversity, inclusion and research which could lead to new treatments for lung disease.

The talks from the first two years have attracted thousands of views online. Victoria Milligan’s talk from TEDxTruro 2016 about her experience surviving the speedboat accident in Padstow which took the lives of her husband and daughter, has been viewed over 38,000 times and Susie Green’s talk about being the mother of a transgender child has been viewed almost 28,000 times since the 2017 event.