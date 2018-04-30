A special conference is being held at the Eden Project next week focusing on how businesses can profit from sustainability.

The Profit from Sustainability conference on Tuesday May 8 is for business owners and those employees tasked with addressing the issue of sustainability for the business.

Keynote speakers include John Henry Looney, who has more than 30 years’ experience in delivering environmental and sustainability projects, and Stefano Pascucci, professor in sustainability and circular economy at the University of Exeter Business School.

For full details of the event and to book a place, click here.