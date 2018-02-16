A creative agency based in Falmouth is inviting local business to leave their suit at the door and join it for ‘Battle After Work – Laser Tag Networking Event’, raising money for Cornwall Hospice Care.

Digital agency Eight Wire is hosting the laser tag event at Bombadingas in Pool on March 28, as the perfect way to get the whole team out networking and raise money.

MD, Sara Pugh, commented: “The laser tag networking event is a great opportunity to network in an informal environment, while getting all our teams out of their comfort zone to raise money for a good cause.

“It’s really important to us to make sure we are supporting our local community and we love meeting business people from around the county – this event is the perfect way to combine the two.”

