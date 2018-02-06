A Redruth commercial photography studio is inviting online retailers to see their products ‘bought to life’ on screen, at a major national exhibition next month.

Figolux is offering visitors attending the Internet Retailing Expo (IRX) at Birmingham’s NEC, the opportunity bring their products along to be photographed in order to demonstrate the latest, cutting-edge, image technology available to online retailers.

Specialising in high-quality still and moving images that can be used across smartphone and web platforms, Figolux uses some of the latest technologies available, including a range of PhotoRobot devices, enabling it to capture 360-degree product imagery with ease.

Figolux director, Andrew McLean Brown, said: “At Figolux, we believe that, as well as making products look good, imagery should enable people to understand a product’s form and function.

“We felt that there was a niche in the photography and videography market for a studio which created easy to use, interactive content for brands which allows potential customers to really engage with products while shopping online. This is why we founded Figolux.

“Almost 51% of all purchases are now made online so ensuring that customers have a good digital shopping experience is now more important than ever to brands.”

IRX takes place at the NEC from March 21-22.