Marine-i Discovery Room comes to Falmouth

The next Marine-i Discovery Room event will focus on two power systems that will play a vital role in the future of marine vessels: Hybrid Propulsion and Smart Battery Technology. It takes place at the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth on Wednesday, February 21.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i provides support for the marine technology sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Its Discovery Room events are designed to draw together all the very latest thinking on a specific theme of marine technology and highlight opportunities for businesses.

Emma Baggett, Falmouth Marine School’s business development manager, is the lead organiser for this event. She said: “Hybrid Propulsion and Smart Battery Technology are two areas of marine technology that have a massive role to play in helping vessels of the future to operate more efficiently, while also optimising power consumption and reducing emissions.

“This Marine-i event is a perfect opportunity for businesses to get briefed on the very latest developments and find out what they need to do to succeed in this exciting field. It will also give them the chance to meet useful new contacts who may want to collaborate on bringing technologies to market.”

Expert speakers will include Professor Chris Hodge, President of IMarEST; Richard Winter of VETUS UK; Phil James from Barrus UK; Graeme Hawksley of Hybrid Marine; Ken Wittamore of Triskel Marine; Trevor Jackson of Metalectrique Battery Systems; and Darren Barnett of MTU UK.

Topics will range from the latest state of the art hybrid systems, to the naval applications of the technology and the financial case for operators. The day will be chaired by Professor John Chudley, Director of Professional Development at IMarEST.

Attendance at the event is free, and delegates can register by clicking here.