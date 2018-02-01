FSB event at Expowest Cornwall

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is hosting a special breakfast networking event focusing on sustainability at next month’s Expowest exhibition.

Speaker, Gill Pipkin will be talking about how using sustainable practises in business can be beneficial to the bottom line and in gaining new customers.

Pipkin’s career spans marketing and operational roles in both the public and private sectors – in hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, business services and IT start-ups.

She’s worked for Virgin Hotels, been a hotel owner herself, served as Sustainability Lead for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust and currently contributes to the Sustainability, Society and Health Research Group at Plymouth University.

By attending the networking event on March 8, you will also have free access to the Expowest Cornwall exhibition, an opportunity to network with attendees and stand holders before the gates open at 10am.

